Roger Boshammer and family, Sandon Glenoch Angus, Chinchilla, had every reason to smile after their successful on property bull sale on Wednesday.
Overall, the three vendors, Roger, son Nick and daughter Alison, catalogued and sold 80 bulls that sold for an average of $17,113, topping at $36,000.
Brisbane based livestock consultant, Kevin Graham, acted on behalf of long term repeat buyers Alister and Joanne McClymont, AJM Pastoral, Burleigh Station, Richmond, and bid to $36,000 to secure the sale topper.
The bull, NB Genetics Reynolds R829, was offered by Nick Boshammer and is by GAR Ashland from NB Glenoch Flower. The Flower female family is one of the oldest of most prolific breeding family for the Boshammers.
Mr Graham continued bidding and also paid the second top price of $34,000 for NB Genetics Rayner R850.
Both bulls will head to Burleigh Station to work within 1000 Brahman maiden heifers set aside to breed composite herd bulls for use in the McClymont's breeding herd in the Gulf country.
Roger Boshammer said overall they were happy with the sale result.
"We was lovely to see some new buying faces, but the backbone of our operation is with solid buying support from our repeat buyers and they are commercial breeders," Mr Boshammer said.
Nick Boshammer, who bred and sold the two top price bulls under his NB Genetics prefix, said it was really pleasing to put a group of bulls together, and the sale topper is a reflection on their breeding program.
"The most exciting part is that we get to breed from their sisters," Nick said.
The sale results today assure us we are on the right path after seeing the bidding.
Selling agents Ray White Rural Dalby, with guest auctioneer Wayne York.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next weeks issue.
