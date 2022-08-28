A meticulously selected Angus and Charolais draft of 130 bulls and 42 heifers have been catalogued by Jim and Jackie Wedge for the 15th Ascot Polled Bull and Heifer Sale at North Toolburra, Warwick, on Friday, September 16, from 1pm.
Ascot strive to find the balance in both breeds between great phenotype, structure, fertility and MSA carcase traits all in a polled package that will improve profitability for their clients.
"The industry still gets paid on weight so we don't sacrifice weight for age traits in the quest to improve any single trait such as marbling to get there," Mr Wedge said.
The Angus section of the catalogue will comprise 73 bulls, including 43 two-year-olds, 24 16 to 18-month-olds and six 12-month-olds.
This line-up will include 17 sons of the $160,000 Millah Murrah Paratrooper, and first sons by Ben Nevis Premise and Booragul Leading Edge P81 (Booraguls top price bull in 2020) and more.
The Wedges are also excited to be offering six of their first sons by their newest sire, Dunoon Prime Minister, which Ascot bought for the 2020 Australian Angus bull high price of $140,000.
"Prime Minister will be displayed at the sale, and heifers by him are in the sale."
In the Charolais section, 57 polled bulls will be offered, 33 of which are homozygous polled (PP). This offering will include 35 two-year-olds and 22 16 to 18 month-olds.
"New sire lines represented will include Silverstream Manhattan, Turnbulls Duty Free, Rosedale Quantum Leap, Ascot Kingtide N76 and Ascot Patriot. There will also be sons offered by proven sires such as Rosedale Lump Sum (the sire of Ascots record priced 2021 top seller at $47,000), Rosedale Nagel and (sire of the studs $45,000 second top price bull)."
Potential Angus and Charolais heifer bulls will be identified in the catalogue.
Ascot will also offer 42 purebred, polled, registered and Breedplan recorded unjoined stud heifers from the heart of the herd, consisting of 19 Angus and 23 Charolais (16 of which are PP).
"A number of the Angus are by MM Paratrooper and Prime Minister, while there will be Charolais heifers by new sires Silverstream Manhattan and Moongool Pilgrim. All heifers have been independently assessed."
The Wedges carefully select sires individually for every female for the best result for maternal and MSA targeted carcase traits to achieve the most efficient bulls for their clients and females for their retention.
"From our feedback this appears to be working."
This was accentuated by Ascots wins at the Queensland Charolais Carcase Classic in 2021, in which the stud was awarded champion and carcase heifer, with a heifer scoring 89.72 points (MSA Index of 62.63), and champion carcase pen of heifers.
"This carcase quality recognition helps to reinforce that our MSA breeding focus for both breeds is working."
Another highlight for Ascot came at the 2022 Ekka prime cattle competition where the champion pen of six steers or heifers exhibited by Stanhope Cattle Co, were bred by long-term Ascot client Maree Duncombe (by Ascot Charolais sires), and bought by Stanhope as weaners from Mrs Duncombe.
"The fact that our Ascot Charolais sired the Ekka champion pen of steers is very exciting."
The sale will be a live auction and will be interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Photos and video of every bull and heifer will be on the Ascot and AuctionsPlus websites closer to sale day.
The Wedges look forward to catching up with everyone on sale day. Inspections start from 10am, though appointments can be made to inspect the sale team prior to this date. They're also offering free delivery to many major centres in Qld and NSW.
For enquiries please contact Elders, Colin Say & Co and Nutrien, or Jim Wedge on 0419 714 652 and jim@ascotcattle.com.au
