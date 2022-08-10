A lively crowd attended the annual Noonga Black Tie Affair on Saturday evening at the Noonga hall and recreation grounds.
It was a great night full of fun and laughs where everyone was dressed to the nines and partied the night away to the tunes of Russell Dewhurst.
Advertisement
A highlight of the evening was the horse and space hopper races which were a hoot to watch.
The money raised from the auctioning of the horses (aka bouncy balls and inflated tractor tyre tubes) are to be donated to LifeFlight Roma.
Eligible singles also partook in a game of "head over heels" where the Prince Charmings attempted to reunite their Cinderella with her shoe.
A custom made necklace by local four-year-old jewellery prodigy Zostar was auctioned off for $250.
This was was donated to the Dulacca early childhood centre who provided the catering to raise valuable funds for their own community owned facility, where all the Noonga kids went to kindy in years gone by.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.