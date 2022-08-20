An impeccable 82-lot draft has been selected for the 30th anniversary Heartland Santa Gertrudis Breeders Group Bull Sale being held from midday on Wednesday, September 7 at the Roma Saleyards.
A high quality cross section of bull and female genetics, suitable for a variety of markets, will be offered on the day by sale stalwarts Oakdale, Glenview, Talgai, Pinaroo, Chilgerrie Hill, and Red-Oak, and their invited vendors CG Santas, Darr Creek, Rockyview and Beefwood Santas, the latter two of which will be making their respective sale debuts.
In all 63 bulls and 19 heifers have been drafted for the sale, with 53 classified and 10 commercial bulls, to be offered along with nine classified Heifers and 10 S Bar heifers. All females will be pretested with results available on sale day.
Sale group publicity officer Chick Gadsby said over the span of three decades the sale has built up a reputation for providing first-rate Santa Gertrudis genetics at affordable prices.
"Heartland sale genetics have gone into leading studs in Queensland and New South Wales, though our sale is very much focussed on our commercial clients, where many bulls have found new homes in operations in Roma, Injune, Morven, Mitchell, Surat, St George, Amby, Tambo, Wallumbilla, Yuleba, Taroom and Wandoan areas. Heartland vendors appreciate the continuing support of our repeat buyers," Mrs Gadsby said.
A cracking result was achieved at the 2021 sale, with the top price bull, Murgona Nightcap (P) selling to Yulgilbar Santas for $105,000, while the $42,000 second top price bull Oakdale Prince (P) was purchased by Dangarfield Santas. Overall, 60 bulls sold to average $11,600, and all female lots sold to average $5678, with the $11,000 top price female Pinaroo 1151 selling to Talgai Santas.
The bulls and heifers selected for the 2022 sale will be penned for inspection from Tuesday, September 7 at the saleyards. To arrange inspections prior to this date please contact the individual vendors to organise a time.
The sale group has again welcomed the support of Riverina Stockfeeds, which has donated one tonne of feed product to go to a lucky bull or female buyer. Every bull or female purchased will give its buyer one entry in the draw, which will be conducted at the conclusion of the sale. Additionally, a $1000 fuel voucher will be awarded to the bulk buyer at this year's sale, and a $500 fuel voucher will be given to the buyer of the sales' top priced bull.
"The sale group would like to thank Riverina Stockfeeds, Allflex, Roma Explorers Inn and Restaurant, PJH Livestock and Property Roma, and our valued clients for their continued sale support.
"This year sees a change to the structure of the sale with Innes Fahey auctioneering at the sale alongside PJH."
The sale group will be offering free delivery to major selling complexes or showgrounds along the major highways to Emerald, Longreach, Toowoomba, Taroom, Wandoan, Injune, Surat, Mitchell, St George, Charleville, and Beaudesert (conditions apply).
The sale catalogue is online now via the SGBAA website and AuctionsPlus. If anyone requires a catalogue please contact the sale agents or Mr Kroll.
Those unable to attend the sale in person can bid from home by utilising the AuctionsPlus online platform.
For other pre-sale enquiries please contact PJH Livestock & Property Roma's Steven Goodhew, 0428 305 810, David Friend, 0477 511 296, or Bennett Ladbrook, 0400 958 894.
