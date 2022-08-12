Rockhampton bull rider Jacob Carige is a world champion.
The 2022 Australian junior bull and steer ride champion had been on American soil less than two days before he won a bull ride, which was just four days before he began his campaign at the Youth Bull Riders World Finals - where, after four rides, the 17-year-old walked away with the YBR world champion bull ride title.
"It's been something that's been on my mind, I've been thinking about it a lot," Jacob said.
"It was an event that I really wanted to do well at, to really start things off well over here.
"We arrived last Friday, rolled into Dallas in the early morning, then we headed to Oklahoma Saturday, where I won a bull ride and then we headed to Stephenville via Dallas before driving to Abilene for the finals."
It's not Jacob's first trip to America, nor is it his first time competing at the world finals.
"The first two trips were for the same finals and I remember watching Macaulie Leather (a fellow Aussie and Queensland cowboy) win the world in the open when I was maybe 12," said Jacob.
"And I came over the same age he was when he won it, so I've been at the event before, but this time I was just hungrier. I've gotten better and I just wanted to win it."
Taking the 2022 junior Australian champion titles for both bull and steer ride, and the 2022 junior pro tour bull ride champion, Jacob's preparation, physical fitness and mindset are fundamental to his achievements - but it's routine that he really relies on.
"I like to keep things simple and the same, as I go into every ride the same, how I act, how I feel," Jacob said.
"The routine, is what helps me deal with the pressure and prevent it from getting to me."
With his parents joining Jacob for this wild ride, the family are off to settle Jacob into Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, where he'll study mechanical engineering - and rodeo with one of the country's biggest and best rodeo teams.
"My parents have certainly done a lot for me. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them that's for sure," Jacob said.
"They've allowed me to travel and been accepting of me wanting to train and compete."
And while he's humble and very thankful for the opportunity to be travelling and getting the opportunity to rodeo with people he's looked up to, the cowboy has goals.
"I'd love to meet Sage Kimzey and talk about how he maintains his consistency and seems to not let anything bother him," Jacob said.
"And, I want to win the CNFR bull riding title. And win it in my first year."
