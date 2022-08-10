The LNP held their biggest health crisis town hall meeting in Kingaroy on Tuesday, with 200 people attending to voice their concerns over the state of regional and rural health facilities.
Some attendees travelled from as far as Emerald to share their experiences.
Opposition leader David Crisafulli and Shadow Minister for Health Ros Bates met with Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington, locals and healthcare workers to discuss the issues affecting the local health system.
Mr Crisafulli said it was the 20th crisis meeting that the opposition had held across regional Queensland.
"We are doing what oppositions should do and that is holding the government to account but also putting forward solutions as we are listening to Queenslanders," he said.
"They include better resources, better triaging, sharing data in real time, but above all, putting local doctors and nurses back in charge, and nowhere is that more important than in the regions where people live in these communities.
"Our message for the state government is very clear: start listening to everyday Queenslanders, start listening to the people who want to be treated with respect and start listening to the frontline staff who want to drive change in a broken system."
One of the major issues raised by Mr Crisafulli was the "exuberant amount" being spent on placing locum doctors in regional hospitals, with the bill amounting to approximately $10 million per month.
He also suggested that the $220 million budget for the construction of the Wellcamp COVID quarantine facility would have been better spent towards the employment of 2500 nurses, generating a round of applause from the crowd.
Several local nurses were present, both retired and practicing, and they raised a number of issues including staff shortages, poor working conditions and a lack of security.
Nurse Debbie Calvert, who has worked at the Kingaroy hospital for 26 years, voiced her concerns to the group regarding the lack of permanent security at the hospital, thus putting staff at risk of assault.
A local mother said she had also had a recent experience in emergency with her nine-year-old son, where an erratic patient presented to the department and was threatening to harm other patients.
Queensland Country Life approached Queensland Health for a response to this and a spokesperson said that staff had an obligation to ensure a safe environment for themselves and others.
"On-site security is available on an ad hoc basis for Kingaroy Hospital," they said.
"This is common in rural facilities."
The lack of appropriate palliative care units was also raised by an emotional nurse who said not having the facilities to provide a decent level of care to patients in their final moments was a major factor in her decision to retire from nursing.
When asked by Queensland Country Life for statistics on the state of palliative care in regional areas, a Queensland Health spokesperson said that the Queensland government provided approximately $12.9 million to non-government organisations for the delivery of palliative care services in 2020-21.
"Queensland Health works closely with and provides funding to non-government organisations to deliver hospice services and community-based palliative care services," they said.
"Queensland Health, with key stakeholders, is developing a new Palliative and End-of-Life Care Strategy which will support Queenslanders further and ensure their goals for care at the end-of-life are maintained.
"Following the Parliamentary Inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying, the Queensland government committed an additional $171 million from 2021-22 to 2025-26 to undertake palliative care reform activities."
Nick Castle drove from Emerald to Kingaroy, leaving at 1am to make it to the meeting, after his seven-year-old son had an important surgery cancelled on the morning of the scheduled procedure, last month.
Mr Castle said they were told the cancellation was due to two nurses at the hospital contracting COVID and they had not yet been told when the rescheduled procedure would be.
"I didn't think that would happen to us, we were booked in and going through a private hospital," he said.
"After that I thought this is probably more common than people realise, and after hearing people talk today, it really is."
Mr Castle was one of many people in the hall saying they had been waiting for postponed or rescheduled operations, with some waiting a couple of months, and others up to two years.
When asked by Queensland Country Life as to why more people are having procedures cancelled, a Queensland Health spokesperson said that COVID-19 had placed increased pressure on the system.
The spokesperson said they were investing about $15 million to support the delivery of long-term planned care recovery and tackle waiting lists.
