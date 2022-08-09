A great line of rams and ewes were sold at the 14th annual BreedElite DSSA Queensland multi-vendor Dorper and White Dorper sale held at the St George showgrounds on Monday 8th of August.
With 118 rams and 8 scanned-in-lamb ewes offered, there were over 40 registered bid cards and plenty of activity on Auctions Plus to make it an excellent and highly competitive sale.
Advertisement
Average price for the rams and ewes sold was $3493.91, grossing a total of $401,800 from the day.
The crowd was very active with the top price White Dorper ram offered by Amarula Dorper Stud, Moree, reaching $9400, selling to successful bidders Jeff and Wendy Betts of Chelmer Pastoral Company, Nindigully.
Top price Dorper ram was lot 51, offered by Winrae Dorpers, Bundarra NSW, and was purchased by Greg Edwards of "Acme Downs", Bollon, for $6400.
The top price scanned-in-lamb Dorper ewe was also offered by Winrae Dorpers to top at $3,600 and was purchased by Tingalong Dorpers of Wellesley, Surat.
Nick Pagett of Winrae Dorpers said they were very happy the prices they received for their four rams and six ewes sold on the day.
"It seems to be going up every year," he said.
"I think we're up a couple hundred dollars on last years sales, so i's staying at the same level, if not getting a little bit stronger which is good.
"It's a commercial market and that's where the price is, and the buyers know that, so we were very happy with how it all went."
Mr Pagett said that the family considered keeping the top price ram for use within their own stud, but instead chose to sell him onto other seedstock buyers.
"He's a really good quality ram which is going to suit the commercial side of things as well," he said.
"The Dorper being a self-replacing breed as well, the better the quality of the rams, the better the ewe lambs are going to be.
"Most of the breeders are now retaining their ewe lambs to breed on, so we were more than happy to sell him on for that reason."
He said the top price female was "a beautiful ewe."
"All six of our ewes were scanned in lamb with twins to different rams, they were all good quality stud ewes and they're going onto studs which is nice," he said.
Mr Pagett said that the quality of the sheep sold has increased year on year, and with the comeback of sheep in the south-west region, it was a good time to be producing well-bred stud articles.
Advertisement
"We were happy with the quality of all the sheep in the shed," he said.
"We've been in this for a long time now, so seen all the highs and lows, and just these last five years the quality has gotten really, really good.
"They're starting to get back into sheep in southern Queensland, so the more good rams we can produce, we can start to fill it up for them. "
With some new vendors coming into the sale this year, along with repeat vendors from previous years, the bidders were presented with a top quality line for competition.
Sheep were offered by Alvalea White Dorpers, Roma, Amarula Dorpers, Moree, Basecamp White Dorpers, Jandowae, Boondarra, Mungallala, Boonoon, Thallon, Eventine, Tenterfield, Henry Dorpers, Allora, Masters Dorpers, Clifton, Melete Dorpers, Kogan, Norwood, Bundarra, Smit Dorpers, Mungallala, Southern Cross Dorpers, Lochinvar, The Ranch, Longreach, Tingalong Dorpers, Surat, Winrae Dorpers, Bundarra, and Tipuana, Allora.
Buyers both on the grounds and via Auction Plus were present from the Darling Downs, Morven, Dirranbandi, Bollon, St George and into central-west New South Wales, which goes to show the vast interest in the breed and quality of the livestock on offer.
Advertisement
Also read: Tick-borne disease infects dogs in Normanton
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.