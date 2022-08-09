Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Whitesunday Branch ASHS Campdraft takes place at the picturesque Proserpine Showgrounds

By Robyn Paine
August 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Whitsunday Branch ASHS Campdraft was held at the picturesque Proserpine Showgrounds from last Friday to Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.