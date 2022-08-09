The Whitsunday Branch ASHS Campdraft was held at the picturesque Proserpine Showgrounds from last Friday to Sunday.
Competition commenced with the Metrolpole Hotel Ladies Draft, under the watchful eye of judge Byron Heading.
Tanya Clarke and Electric Acres scored 89 points to hold the lead by six points ahead of Donna Watts and Lady Can Spin. The ladies continued to feature in the leader board in the next event on the program, the Cane Country Tyre Services Restricted Open which was taken out by Ellise Burston and Brookston Aristocatt with 89 points.
Clancy Bolton and her horse Maverick scored 84 points to claim the Brookston Pastoral Co. Encouragement Campdraft.
The $1000 Series 25 Maiden campdraft was won by local and Whitsunday Branch ASHS Vice President Darryl Trimble and Daddy Cool with a score of 88 points to take the blue ribbon.
Kicking off on Saturday with a 6.30am start was the Thinkwater Whitsunday Maiden Campdraft, which was won by Bryan Symonds and Tim with a total score of 177 points.
Billy-Joe Rea had a convincing win in the Shannon Brothers Memorial Open Campdraft riding Double Black to score 176 points after the final and a 12 point lead ahead of Donna Watts and Lady Can Spin.
Following on the program was the Stabler and Howlett Veterinary Junior Campdraft, which was won by Katie Humble and Moon Blue with a score of 72 points.
Wes Condon had a narrow victory in the Mick Dahl Memorial Juvenile Campdraft and has notched up numerous victories in this age group this year.
The Bill Diecke Memorial Novice Campdraft commenced on Sunday morning and it was Sam Galea and Docs Highcard who claimed the victory by one point after they scored 176 points after the two rounds.
Cattle were kindly donated by the Cox Family (Goorganga), P and M Deicke (Collingvale) and the Watts Family (Exmoor Grazing Pty Ltd).
Featuring on the program was 'The Crab Tying' competition, which was conducted at the bar and it was Hamish Jenson from Airlie Beach that tied his crab the fastest and was crowned the champion ahead of committee members Darryl Trimble and treasurer Donna Watts.
By all reports, competitors in the crab tying completed the competition without any blemishes and all fingers were accounted for.
Campdrafting continues this weekend across the state at Nebo, Windorah, the Bell Show, Kilkivan, Capella and Hebel.
