This week saw an improved market at the Woodford cattle sale.
Buyers were operating with increased rates, with younger, quality cattle stronger.
Advertisement
Barrie and Margaret Dunning, Kilcoy, sold Santa weaner steers for $1680 and cows for $1760. Joaquin and Vi Tapiolas, Kingscrub, sold Red Brangus steers, six to seven months, for $1350 and four to five-month-old calves for $1140.
Thynne Investments, Mt Mee, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2420 and male calves for $1110. Lorraine Sinclair, Maleny, sold young Senepol heifers for $800. Cody Kettleton, Kobble Creek, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steer calves for $1075. T McSweeney, Cambroon, sold Droughtmaster male calves, four to five months, for $950.
J Outridge, Maleny, sold Braford steers for $1360. Roberts Hardwood, Woodford, sold a Santa cow for 1840. Valerie Makings, Delaneys Creek, sold a pen of Braford cows and calves for $2100. Mona Daley, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster store cows for $1530.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.