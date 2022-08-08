Queensland Country Life
$22m biosecurity boost for Queensland revealed

Updated August 8 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:30am
$22m biosecurity boost for Qld revealed

The state government has announced $22 million over five years to boost preparedness for biosecurity emergencies, including foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, and African swine fever.

