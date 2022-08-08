$22m biosecurity boost for Qld revealed

The state government has announced $22 million over five years to boost preparedness for biosecurity emergencies, including foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, and African swine fever.
Meeting at the Ekka today, Cabinet was briefed on the package of initiatives to deal with the new threats, including 15 new staff.
Advertisement
At least $7 million of the spend will go to recruiting and training a team of 10 new biosecurity officers.
This will be supplemented by an ongoing annual investment of $2.4 million to further build Queensland's existing capacity to address increasing biosecurity risks in animal and plant pests and diseases, after the initial five-year investment.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland was stepping up its programs to strengthen years of preparation and prevention measures designed to protect the state's cattle, sheep, goat and pork industries.
"Getting these frontline officers strategically located throughout rural and regional Queensland is a top priority," Ms Palaszczuk said.
The suite of new measures includes increased support for the emergency animal disease preparedness team; providing communications, engagement and training support to industry to ensure uptake of preparedness strategies; further detailed mapping key supply chains; and boosting Queensland's coordinated feral pig control capability.
Outbreaks of FMD and LSD in Indonesia have put Australian farmers and governments on full biosecurity alert.
Queensland is a major player in Australia's cattle industry, with a significant proportion of the nation's herd, and a large outbreak of FMD alone could cost the national economy $80 billion over 10 years.
Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland already had very strong legislation and systems in place to deal with these threats and the Emergency Animal Diseases Taskforce is meeting regularly.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the investments in biosecurity were vital to protecting the state's industries.
He said the state was working hand in hand with its federal counterparts to protect Queensland and the nation's livestock industries, and it is in regular contact with key stakeholder groups to provide support and information.
Read more
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.