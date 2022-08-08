Queensland Police have charged seven men with drug offences and seized close to $40 million of cannabis following an investigation into commercial-scale unlawful cannabis production in the South Burnett.
Toowoomba police, with assistance from the Drug and Serious Crime Group and Proston police, arrested seven men on August 5 - aged 42, 46, 35, 41, 43, 40 and 36 - following the execution of a search warrant at a rural property at Boondooma.
Police visited the property, a former cattle station 110km north west of Kingaroy, at around 6am, locating several large greenhouses measuring approximately 130m by 60m.
They seized approximately 15,680 cannabis plants inside, along with 50kg of dried cannabis, generators, hydroponic and other equipment that police will allege was being used to grow cannabis on a large scale.
The street value of the cannabis seized at the property is estimated to be $39.9 million.
All men were charged with one count each of producing and possessing a dangerous drug, and have been remanded in custody, to re-appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on August 16.
The execution of the search warrant resulted from investigations that followed the intercept of a vehicle around 4.30pm on July 18 on the Warrego Highway at Helidon travelling to Brisbane.
Upon searching the vehicle, police officers located approximately 200kg of processed cannabis. Police will allege the cannabis was being transported from the property.
All cannabis plants seized as part of the investigation have been destroyed and hydroponic equipment dismantled.
Investigations are continuing.
