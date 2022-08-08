Queensland Country Life
Cannabis worth close to $40m seized in Boondooma drug bust

Updated August 8 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:15am
A section of the extensive greenhouse complex located on a rural property at Boondooma. Pictures: supplied

Queensland Police have charged seven men with drug offences and seized close to $40 million of cannabis following an investigation into commercial-scale unlawful cannabis production in the South Burnett.

