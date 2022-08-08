It might have been two and a half years in the making, but Howy Bassingwaighte of Muldoon, Mungallala, can cross riding in the Mongol Derby off his bucket list.
Howy, and his team mate fellow Australian Tyler Donaldson-Aitken, from Ballarat in Victoria, started the race together and crossed the line in a tie for sixth position, after a gruelling nine days across some very rugged terrain.
Advertisement
At just 21 years, Howy signed-up up to compete in last year's event, and due to COVID restrictions it was cancelled.
He said that while he didn't do any specific training, as he is already pretty fit, he did make sure he did some extra horse riding in preparation.
Howy said for the first leg of the race he drew a horse and just had to make do with it.
"After that, whatever position you are in when you ride into the horse station, you get the pick of the horses," he said.
"Most of the horses are pretty small and uncomfortable so I looked for something a bit more leggy to carry my weight as I was bigger that most of the other competitors," he said.
"The Mongolians keep the horses in the semi wild so they can survive in the harsh winter, so you have to ride pretty well to stay on, as most are very tough."
Howay said his criteria for picking his mount was a kind eye, and a horse he could brush his hand down from the neck to the rump, otherwise he wasn't interested.
He said they could carry five kilograms in their saddle bag which he had his sleeping bag and supplies, while he carried whatever he needed during the day such as his wet weather gear and some Panadol in his back pack.
"We rode from 7am to 7pm, and the first couple of days it was okay," he said.
"Then days four, five and six got pretty tough, and then we got to day seven and a couple more days later, and the 1000 kilometre ride was over."
During the race Tyler got a penalty so Howy had to go on without him, then he got a penalty, so they both caught up again.
"Overall we rode two-thirds of the race together and became great mates," he said.
"We finished the race together and both officially tied for sixth, and it was a good feeling.
"I was pretty happy to finish as this was something that I had been mentally preparing myself for for the past two and a half years."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.