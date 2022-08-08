Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Howy Bassingthwaighte takes Mongol Derby in his stride over nine days

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated August 8 2022 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Howy Bassingthwaighte competing in the 20221 Mongol Derby. Picture Suzanne Bassingthwaighte.

It might have been two and a half years in the making, but Howy Bassingwaighte of Muldoon, Mungallala, can cross riding in the Mongol Derby off his bucket list.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.