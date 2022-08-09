Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray weaner steers sell for $1560 at Laidley

August 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Store and younger cattle in demand at Laidley

There were 352 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.