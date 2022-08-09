Store and younger cattle in demand at Laidley

There were 352 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Several new buyers were in attendance, with the market stronger for store and younger cattle. Cows remained firm, while feeder heifers were easier than the previous sale.
Pitana Cattle, Ingoldsby, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2500 and $2100, and a pen of Brahman heifers for $1810. Ron Zabel, Plainland, sold a Hereford bull for $2250. Emprja Pty Ltd, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus cows for $1760. Ken Klein, Cedarton, sold a line of Droughtmaster cross cows for $1850.
Kevin and Anne Utz, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1500 and Speckle Park calves, with steers making $1145 and $1055 and heifers $1330. Terry Pitt, Blenheim, sold Hereford steers for $1430. Doug and Louise Gelhaar, Ingoldsby, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1560 and $1420.
Bernie and Ruth Jackwitz, Grandchester, sold a line of Charolais steer calves for $1260. Sandra Phillips, Derrymore, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1300. Peter Jackwitz, Laidley, sold Santa heifers for $1160.
