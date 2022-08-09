Queensland Country Life
Light steers jump $435, average $1285/hd on AuctionsPlus

August 9 2022 - 1:00am
Weaner steers surge

CATTLE

Numbers offered in AuctionsPlus commercial cattle sales last week were down 26 per cent last week, at 7840 head.

