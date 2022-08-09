Weaner steers surge

Numbers offered in AuctionsPlus commercial cattle sales last week were down 26 per cent last week, at 7840 head.
Light steers rebounded the most last week, jumping $435, to average $1285/hd. The 1239 head of 200-280kg sold to a robust 96pc clearance, increasing $133 to average $1472/hd.
Steers 280-330kg averaged $1787/hd, up $43, with 97pc clearance.
From Toobeah, a line of 39 Charolais/Charolais cross steers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing 317kg lwt returned $1720/hd - $270 above reserve.
The 575 head of 330-400kg steers increased $261 to average $2055/hd. The offering of 400kg+ steers increased to 561 achieving a 94pc clearance - increasing $102, to $2149/hd.
Lighter heifers sold cheaper, with the 0-200kg category falling $93, to $1050/hd, and the 200-280kg category falling $71 to $1426/hd - with a 78% clearance of the 1202 head offered.
From Winton, a line of 152 Charbray/Charbray cross heifers aged six to 16 months old and averaging 253.5kg lwt returned $1350/hd - $350 above reserve.
Tighter supplies of the three heaviest heifer categories helped prices surge. Heifers 280-330kg averaged $367 higher at $1953/hd, with a 93pc clearance rate.
The 330-400kg category was also stronger, with the 384 head offered selling to 72pc clearance and averaging $1935/hd - up $298.
Heifers 400kg+ averaged $2240/hd, up $380, selling to a 91pc clearance rate.
Results in the breeding female categories were mixed, which was largely representative of the quality on offer. Limited supplies supported higher clearance rates for all categories.
A smaller offering of 915 pregnancy tested in-calf heifers achieved 52pc clearance, averaging $178 lower, at $2148/hd.
From Augathella, a line of 62 Droughtmaster PTIC heifers joined to Brangus and Ultrablack bulls, aged 16 to 24 months and weighing 362kg lwt, returned $1800/hd.
PTIC cows experienced the highest week-on-week jump of any category, with the 721 head offered achieved a 69pc clearance and averaging $496 higher, to $2760/hd.
AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings totalled 43,131 head last week, a drop of 7pc on the previous week.
Crossbred lambs were the largest category, accounting for 31pc of the total offering, with 13,229 head. Prices averaged $123/hd, back $11 with the category registering a 40pc clearance.
Merino wether lambs averaged $106/hd, $12 back with clearance levels remaining subdued at 39pc.
Shedding breed lambs averaged $145/hd, up $27, with the category registering a 100pc clearance. Topping the category was a line of January '22 drop Australian White future breeder ewe lambs weighing 40kg lwt, which returned $276/hd from Junee, NSW Riverina.
Scanned in-lamb Merino ewes ranged from $120-$250/hd, to average $181 up $20 with a clearance rate of 82pc.
A line of 588 two-year-old Poll Merino ewes from Thallon, weighing 49kg lwt returned $250/hd and will travel to a buyer from Longreach.
SIL first-cross ewes averaged $16 back, at $254/hd, with a clearance of 47pc.
SIL shedding breed ewes averaged $320/hd, back $134. SIL composite/other breed ewes rose by $5 to average $214/hd.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets returned an average of $213/hd, up $29, with a clearance rate of 47pc.
NSM shedding breed ewes registered a $65 rise to average $233/hd with the category returning a 32pc clearance. Topping the category at $510/hd was a line of two-year-old Australian White NSM ewes from Condowie, SA weighing 71kg lwt which returned over twice their reserve price.
