Aspiring Paralympic swimmer Kael Thompson began handling cattle when she was four, and now her dream of showing a grand champion exhibit at the Ekka has come true.
The fifteen-year-old exhibited the grand champion Gelbvieh bull, Louanneley Scooter, which is from her family's Louanneley Gelbvieh Stud at Conondale.
The Thompson family were originally South Devon breeders and used to bring buffalos to the Ekka.
Kael told the Queensland Country Life she was very proud of her "spectacular little bull".
"He's really quiet and we were already putting leads on him the first time we bought him home and he loves his food," she said. "We got into breeding Gelbviehs five years ago because we wanted to mix it up."
Ms Thompson is a multi-class swimmer and has been selected in the Australian swim team to compete in the intellectual games, with her eyes set on the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
She said showing stud beef cattle was one of her hobbies.
This year's Gelbvieh stud beef competition saw one of their biggest numbers of entries recorded ever, with 23 head nominated.
