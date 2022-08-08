Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2022: Conondale's Kael Thompson an aspiring Paralympic swimmer and now Ekka champion exhibitor

Ben Harden
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:20am, first published 4:00am
Grand champion Gelbvieh bull, Louanneley Scooter, exhibited and led by Kael Thompson, 15, of Louanneley Gelbvieh, with sister Keelee, 12, and judge David Bolton, Congupna, Victoria. Picture: Ben Harden

Aspiring Olympic swimmer Kael Thompson began handling cattle when she was four, and now her dream of showing a grand champion exhibit at the Ekka has come true.

