National Braford Sale's stocked with top genetics

By Matt Sherrington
September 3 2022 - 12:00am
Vendor Jackie Amor, Carinya Brafords, buyers Donna and (kneeling) Russell Kenny, Harriett Valley Brafords, and selling agent Mark Duthie, GDL, with the 2021 sales' $50,000 sale equal topper, Carinya Yenda (P).

A wide range of top-of-the-line genetics produced by Australia's leading Braford studstock producers will be offered at the 56th annual National Braford Sale , being held at CQLX from 10am on Monday, September 12.

