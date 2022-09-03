A wide range of top-of-the-line genetics produced by Australia's leading Braford studstock producers will be offered at the 56th annual National Braford Sale , being held at CQLX from 10am on Monday, September 12.
In all, 166 registered bulls, 21 herd bulls, seven registered females and one semen package have been selected by the 28 vendors for this year's sale, which includes drafts from first-time sale vendors, Stuart Brown, Alderside stud, Rickylee Schwerin, Rockin R stud, the Newman family, Omaha stud, and Darren and Alice Marks, Winvic stud.
Sale coordinator Russell Kenny said the bulls that have been selected for this year's are suitable for all markets and for use in commercial or stud enterprises.
"These bulls have all chosen with emphasis placed on carcase fertility and temperament. They're all backed by EMA, IMF, DNA data, and semen results to help buyers obtain the right types of sires to suit their breeding programs," Mr Kenny said.
"There will also be progeny of previous stud sires sold at the National in this year's lineup," he said.
"This sale has continuously provided buyers with a large pool of genetics to choose from in one spot, with consistency and value for money being key advantages that the sale has become known for.
"The popularity of the sale is reflected in the repeat buyers hailing from large areas of Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia."
The vendors are hopeful that the 2022 sale will continue the trend of positivity shown in the 2021 sale result, in which 133 bulls sold to average $13,208, topping at $50,000 twice, and nine females sold to average $4889.
Interested parties who're unable to attend the sale can bid from home via CQLX using the Stocklive online platform. Visit the Stocklive website to register prior to the sale or call 1300 259 742
From the afternoon of Sunday, September 11, the bulls will be penned up below the catwalk on the eastern end of CQLX as they were in 2021.
After inspecting the sale lots, Mr Kenny said the vendors will be hosting the Braford Beverages meet and greet at the Gracemere Hotel from 5.30pm, with all invited to attend.
"We'll be auctioning off the back page of our Braford Journal 2023 as well as other great items. The proceeds raised through this auction will go the Braford Youth program."
For pre-sale enquiries please contact Russell Kenny on 0427 531 617
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
