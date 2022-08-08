A farmer has died in a horrific farm incident on a rural property 60km south of Mackay.
The RACQ CQ Rescue was returning from a hospital transfer from Clermont on Saturday afternoon, when the Mackay-based rescue helicopter was tasked to a serious farming accident south of Koumala.
A man had been working alone on a tractor on a hill on the property and didn't return home at the expected time.
A family member set off an hour later in search and tragically found the man crushed between the tractor and a tree.
It is believed the tractor came off the track and slid down a siding, pinning the driving against the tree.
RACQ CQ Rescue landed on flat group nearby the accident scene as paramedics performed CPR on the critically injured man for over an hour.
Sadly, he died from his injuries.
Work, Health, and Safety is investigating the incident.
This incident follows a string of horrific tragedies in the region, over the weekend, which has rocked the community and devastated first responders
On Sunday, a man was killed after two utilities, one towing a caravan, the other towing a trailer, collided head-on on the Bruce Highway, north of The Leap.
RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to horrific scene by Queensland Health about 10am where debris was strewn across the stretch of road at Hampden, about 30km north of Mackay.
The helicopter, with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, landed on the closed highway near the intersection with Zunkers Road.
Upon arrival at the horror scene, a male driver was being treated by paramedics and was in a stable condition.
A woman in the second vehicle, believed to be towing the caravan, had suffered minor injuries and the driver was trapped inside the crumpled wreckage of the ute for about 30 minutes.
He later died at the scene.
