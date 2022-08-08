Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Five Bush Wedding's inspired by authors upbringing in south-west Queensland

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Fletcher released Five Bush Weddings last week, attending numerous book launch events, including one in her home town of St George.

Every person who's ever attended a country wedding would have at least one cracking yarn to tell, including author Clare Fletcher whose upbringing in the south-west town of St George inspired her debut novel, Five Bush Weddings.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.