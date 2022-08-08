Every person who's ever attended a country wedding would have at least one cracking yarn to tell, including author Clare Fletcher whose upbringing in the south-west town of St George inspired her debut novel, Five Bush Weddings.
Having studied and worked in journalism for a number of years, Ms Fletcher said she had always wanted to write a fictional novel and knew it had to be somehow linked to her rural background.
Wanting something with a formulaic structure, but also a bit of fun, Ms Fletcher chose the the romantic comedy genre for her story.
"Every time I sat down to write, I just kept going back to small towns and the bush and, even though I haven't lived in St. George for a very long time, growing up in a place like that, it's just always in your bones," she said.
"I could remember it quite vividly, all of those parties of my early 20s with my friends around BnS balls, weddings and 21st's, so it was fun to revisit that."
Five Bush Weddings follows the story of country wedding photographer Stevie-Jean, aptly named after one of Ms Fletcher's favourite cafes in St George.
"I was inspired with the idea of a wedding photographer as the protagonist after I went to my sister's wedding," she said.
"They had the reception on her parents-in-laws property outside of Cecil Plains and it was just a really fun night.
"It's always lovely watching someone you love get married and seeing everyone come together, but also seeing a community really pull together to pull off that event.
"It really struck me how weddings just bring communities together and how they can also really have this ripple effect in the town."
Even though she currently lives in Sydney, Ms Fletcher said her experiences growing up in St George inspired much of the plot for the book.
"A lot of writing a book is about setting, people and the little quirks of characters," she said.
"There's a scene where the characters are out at the pub, and then after the pub shuts, they sneak to the back of the bakery and buy pies from the apprentice who's working there in the very early morning, and that's definitely something that I have done in St. George.
"I don't know if you can still get a pie there in the early hours of Saturday morning, but those are the kinds of moments I had a lot of fun revisiting."
Ms Fletcher is no stranger to love stories herself, having met her husband in New York while working as a freelance journalist, but she said they often hold a special place in the hearts of rural communities.
"I think as I went along working on the story, my thinking sort of crystallised about how important these love stories are for small towns and regional communities," she said.
"I just think stories like these are also a great way to get people to think about or imagine themselves in a different kind of life and as different kinds of people.
"If it encourages more people to maybe visit regional towns or look into regional businesses, I'd really love that."
Fans of Five Bush Weddings need not fear as Ms Fletcher said she is already working on a second book, which will feature some of the characters from the first story.
