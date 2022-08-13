Claiming an instant asset write-off

While claiming the full cost of an asset as a tax deduction gives a great tax benefit now, you should be mindful of the tax consequences if you sell this asset later. Previously, the sale of an asset only gave raise to income if the sale price was greater than its written down value, which is the cost price less depreciation claimed each year. Now, as the asset is written down to nil, any amount received on sale will be income. You do have the choice to opt out of claiming temporary full expensing, but you should discuss this with your accountant the pros and cons of doing so.