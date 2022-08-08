Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a fully firm to stronger market at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
A quality yarding of predominantly vendor bred steers and heifers sold to a very competitive panel of buyers.
Murray Grey cross steers 2.5 years account Russell and Helen Foelz, Milford, sold for $2020. Hal Hazemann, Nerang, sold Droughtmaster steers two years for $1800. Hereford cross steers 20 months account Russell and Madeline Paul, Tamborine, sold for $1680. Robert Kirshaw, Yatala, sold Charbray steers 18 months for $1710.
Charolais cross steers account Franklin Wier Family Trust, Buccan, sold for $1600. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Meryl Brauer, Stapylton, sold for $1600. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Meryl Brauer sold for $1600.
Charbray steers 15 months account Early Storms Pastoral, Canungra, sold for $1660. Mountaindale Chinghee Creek sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $1500. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Wima Pty Ltd sold for $1340. Sean Fisher, Woongoolba, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1300.
Phil and Michelle Day, Ferny Glen, sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months for $1790. Mountaindale sold Limousin weaner heifers for $1900. Charolais cross heifers 15 months account Vic and Carmel Perkins, Tamrookum, sold for $1400.
Oppermann Pastoral sold Santa heifers 15 months for $1380. Greg and Karen Roberts, Boonah, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1260. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Meryl Brauer sold for $820. Wima Pty Ltd sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $800.
Gutzke Rural Holdings sold Droughtmaster cows for $1540. Braford cows account Early Storms sold for $1500. Brahman cows and calves account Ces Anderson, Jimboomba, sold for $1900. Gutzke Rural Holdings sold a Droughtmaster bull for $4000.
