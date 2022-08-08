Ray White Rural's young gun, Liam Kirkwood has received the coveted Charlie Maher award for his work in the livestock industry.
Mr Kirkwood was named before a crowd of 260 guests from across the Ray White Rural and Livestock network, at the Gold Coast on Monday night.
At just 25 years old, Liam is one of the youngest principals in Australia and is principal of Ray White Rural Geaney Kirkwood, Townsville
Ray White Rural Livestock Manager Paton Fitzsimons, who presented the award said for livestock agents nationwide, the name Charlie Maher to this day is still echoed throughout saleyards, feedlots and processing plants.
"This year's winner of the Charlie Maher award goes to a stock and station agent that possesses all the attributes that Charlie demanded and Liam represents these qualities," he said.
"These ethics include a huge work ethic that rubs off on the people around you, the ability to know the markets better than anyone else, the ticker to back yourself and back your judgement when your competitors are doing the opposite," Mr Fitzsimmons said.
"When it came to cattle sales, saleyards, auctioneering, picking the pace and developing relationships, Charlie was the source.
"The award this year goes to an agent that gives everything to his business and ours."
Mr Kirkwood has already packed a lot into his relatively short agency career.
Not only has he built a name for himself in north Queensland, but he has a national profile, following a win at the ALPA National Young Auctioneers Competition in 2021.
Ray White Rural and Livestock managing director Stephen Nell said what's been achieved by the company in recent times is nothing short of remarkable.
"It was only five short years ago when our livestock trading value sat at just over $1.2 billion and a bit over 1,300 transactions annually. This year, we've traded in excess of $4.4 billion and just on 5,500 transactions.
Ray White Rural Queensland came in second for Top Rural Office (Settled Commission) on livestock transactions.
Ray White Rural Gracemere principals, Gary and Netty Wendt, received the prestigious outstanding contribution award for their commitment to their own success and the success of the overall network.
"The outstanding contribution award is an award that you do not win, you receive. The rest of the awards are determined by results," Mr Nell said.
"This award is in recognition of commitment to the overall business, not just necessarily their own but also loyalty, tenure and trust amongst our members.
"The commitment that Gary and Netty show to not only their own success, but to the overall success of other members and our whole network and agency is quite frankly humbling.
"Additionally they are wonderful people and enormously popular.
"I know for a fact that there are a number of significant events that happen throughout the year for our network that these two give up their own time for, and I'm sure these events would not be as successful without their involvement."
