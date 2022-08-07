Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Ekka 2022: Young farmers challenge pits city against bush

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated August 7 2022 - 10:58am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young farmers challenge winning team Silverdale Studs - Tracey Fetherston, Tara Kempston, Shawn Fetherston, and Michael Bailee all of Brisbane. Pictures: Ben Harden

A flurry of coloured shirts, moleskins and broad-brimmed hats converged into Ekka's main arena on Friday for the highly anticipated state young farmers challenge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.