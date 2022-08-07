A flurry of coloured shirts, moleskins and broad-brimmed hats converged into Ekka's main arena on Friday for the highly anticipated state young farmers challenge.
Advertisement
Brisbane-based team, Silverdale Studs, were victorious in the highly-contested competition, out maneuvering the other teams.
Coming in second was the Logan Dairy team, with The underachievers taking out third place.
The challenge was developed by the RNA Future Directions Committee to encourage young farmers and urban dwellers of mixed sexes to participate in the Royal Queensland Show.
The relay-style event, comprised of eight-team challenges incorporating everyday farm life - putting out fires, feeding the chooks, bandaging a snake bite, cutting pipes, and rolling hay bales.
The event has grown steadily since the first challenge was held in 2009 to now include a total of 40 competitors across eight teams, all aiming to secure the glittering title of Champion Australian Young Farmer.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.