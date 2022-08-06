Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

John Deere technician awards in pictures

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
August 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Deere's best and brightest technicians have been recognised at the second annual John Deere technician awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.