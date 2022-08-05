It was a glorious morning on day two of the stud cattle judging at the 2022 Ekka, with a big crowd enjoying the sun, ringside at the Hereford competition.
Fans of the breed, young and old, as well as enthusiastic spectators, came down to watch as sixty impressive exhibits were paraded in front of the judges, chasing the elusive grand champion ribbons.
With the competition running for almost four hours, there was plenty of time for everyone to catch some of the action, which included a few cheeky scampers from a couple of the bulls who might have had enough by the conclusion of the event.
