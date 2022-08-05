Queensland Country Life
EKKA 2022: Faces from around the Santa Gertrudis ring | Photos

Ben Harden
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:29am, first published 6:00am
The beautiful winter sun had plenty of people ringside for the Santa Gertrudis judging at the Ekka, when 83 entries paraded for judge Ben Noller.

