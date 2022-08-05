The beautiful winter sun had plenty of people ringside for the Santa Gertrudis judging at the Ekka, when 83 entries paraded for judge Ben Noller.
The Santa Gertrudis was the biggest breed exhibited at this year's Queensland Royal Show, with around 83 nominated.
Advertisement
Check out who was spotted around the ring at the Santa Gertrudis stud cattle competition on Thursday.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.