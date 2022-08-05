Queensland Country Life
Feral pigs wiped out in NSW government operation

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
August 5 2022 - 1:30am
Feral pigs, and other pest animals cause significant damage to crops, pasture and farm infrastructure, and are also known to attack native species.

Every day this year 92 feral pigs have been culled as part of a targeted aerial shooting operation run by the NSW government.

