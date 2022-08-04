The Bazadaise numbers weren't high at the Royal Queensland Show on Thursday, but the quality was.
Nioka Genesis, exhibited by Sonya Comiskey, Southern Cross Beef, won grand champion bull.
The competition was judged by James Pisaturo of Veejay Downs Charolais stud, Inga Downs, Dingo.
Breed: Bazadaise
Judge: James Pisaturo
No. of exhibits: 1
Grand champion bull: Nioka Genesis, exhibited by Sonya Comiskey, Southern Cross Beef
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
