Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2022: Quality, not quantity for Bazadaise at Ekka

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated August 4 2022 - 8:15am, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nioka Genesis, exhibited by Southern Cross Beef.

The Bazadaise numbers weren't high at the Royal Queensland Show on Thursday, but the quality was.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.