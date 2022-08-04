It was a case of last but certainly not least for the Red Polls on day one of stud judging, with New South Wales genetics reigning supreme at the Ekka competition.
Six different studs were represented throughout the twenty-one exhibits, all bar one residing over the border.
It was the one Queensland based outfit, SkyView Pastoral Company at Warwick, that took home the ribbon for grand champion bull, which was purchased just four weeks ago from Lagoona Red Poll stud, Armidale.
The trip north proved well worth it for the team from Glenleigh, Eugowra, who claimed grand champion female with their junior heifer.
Judge David Bolton commended the breed society on their dedication and uniformity, saying that he was incredibly impressed with the amount of young people representing the breed.
"I don't know what you're doing up here but I've never seen one breed presented by so many young people," he said.
Results
Breed: Red Poll
Judge: David Bolton
No. of exhibits: 21
Junior champion bull: Lagoona Once In A While, Skyview Pastoral Co
Reserve junior champion bull: Lagoona Little Rock, Lagoona Red Poll Stud
Junior champion female: Glenleigh S01, PM Hancock
Reserve junior champion female: Lagoona Miss Razzle Dazzle, Lagoona Red Poll Stud
Senior champion bull: Red Rush Prince Louis, Dr K Usher & Mr N Usher
Senior champion female: Wilanstie Virginia, Dr K Usher & Mr N Usher
Reserve senior champion female: Kookabookra Bella, Aj & Rm Hancock
Grand champion bull: Lagoona Once In A While, Skyview Pastoral Co
Grand champion female: Glenleigh S01, PM Hancock
