The crowd watching the Brahman judging at the Ekka on Thursday may not have realised that it was the first time in the ring for young associate judge Bridie Fenech, such was her poise.
At 20 years of age, Ms Fenech, who is part of the PB Fenech business at Sarina, said it had been a great opportunity to put her views forward as a young person, without placing a lot of pressure on herself.
"To learn from someone such as (judge) Reade Radel was so beneficial - it was a really good experience," she said. "I'd encourage anyone to take the opportunity if it presents itself."
She would normally be studying physiotherapy but was able to take some time off for her judging debut.
People from Kyogle in NSW to Cairns in far north Queensland were ringside at the judging and echoing Ms Fenech's thoughts, they were all happy to see the breed continuing on amid the tough travelling scenes unfolding around the state.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
