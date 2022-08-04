Cows improve 18c to 28c/kg at Dalby

The supply of stock lifted by 766 head to 3064 at Dalby on Wednesday.
Cattle were drawn from a wide area with 398 head from far western Queensland plus 49 head from NSW with the remaining 2617 from the local supply area.
One major Queensland export processor remains absent from the buying panel, however three export processors and a store buyer from Victoria were active in the market, along with the regular buyers.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock experienced very little change in price. Yearling steers to feed varied in price according to quality.
Yearling heifers to feed followed a similar trend. The southern export processor demand lifted bullocks by 7c/kg. The stronger support from southern processors also flowed onto the cows with improvements of 18c to 28c/kg.
Light weight steers returning to the paddock made to 600c with a good sample averaging 541c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 455c to 498c with sales to 518c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 502c with a good sample averaging 454c/kg.
The best of the light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 540c to average 457c, however lesser quality lines averaged 357c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 409c to 450c with sales to 454c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 413c and made to 454c/kg.
A fair sample of bullocks averaged 413c with a few pens reaching 436c/kg. Medium weight plain condition cows returning to the paddock averaged 309c with sales to 322c/kg. A large sample of good heavy weight cows to export processors made to a top of 366c in pen lots to average 341c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 280c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2,500/unit.
