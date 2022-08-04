Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heavy weight cows to export processors top at 366c at Dalby

August 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cows improve 18c to 28c/kg at Dalby

The supply of stock lifted by 766 head to 3064 at Dalby on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.