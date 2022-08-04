A big crowd came out to watch one of the first stud cattle rings of this years Ekka, checking out the best that the Droughtmaster breed had to offer.
Arguably one of Queensland's favourite breeds, it was no surprise that a number of other stud and commercial breeders were there to see the quality Droughtmaster cattle make their way around the ring.
Celebrating their 60 year anniversary, there were also plenty of familiar faces from within the Droughtmaster circle.
To see which studs dominated the competition, read here.
