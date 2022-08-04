In recognition of the Jondaryan State School's 150th Anniversary on Saturday, September 3, the community will be coming together for a day of celebration and reminiscing.
The Governor of Queensland, Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeanette Young AC PSM, will be officially opening the school's commemorative gates on the occasion.
Also in attendance will be the Queensland MP's Mr Pat Weir Member for Condamine and Mr David Janetzki Member for Toowoomba South and past student of Jondaryan State School.
Proudly supported by Toowoomba Regional Council the school will be having an open day, launching its newly developed school song "Kids of Jondy" written by current students in collaboration with Josh Arnold of Small Town Culture.
There will also be an official roll call and group photos of past students and teaching staff, open classrooms, historic class displays and both vintage machinery and current Emergency Service vehicles.
In recognition of its foundation following the 100th School Anniversary in 1972, The Jondaryan Woolshed will be opening to the public for the first time in over 2 years .The Friends of the Woolshed
Inc. will be opening the site following the school event, to facilitate a community celebration with hot pot dinner and dancing to live music in much the same way as it has for the past 50 years.
'After an extended shutdown for repairs by council it will be fantastic to have the community again able to use the historic site' Committee Chair Steve Martin said.
The school 100th Anniversary was the reason The Woolshed was originally developed as a historic site and has meant a great deal to the region ever since.
'We have been keen to see the facility open to the public again and the community have rallied behind organisers to be able to be open to visitors again after such a long hiatus.'
The historically listed St Anne's Church will also be holding a service at 8am on Sunday 4th September 2022 for all those wishing to attend.
Registration for both the School Open Day and the evening at The Woolshed would be greatly appreciated by the committee and memorabilia can be purchased to commemorate the occasion.
Please process registrations and purchases via the Qkr! App or email jondaryanpandc.treasurer@outlook.com for further details.
