Calling on all past students to help celebrate 150 years

August 4 2022 - 7:00am
The Jondaryan School will celebrate 150 years on September 3.

In recognition of the Jondaryan State School's 150th Anniversary on Saturday, September 3, the community will be coming together for a day of celebration and reminiscing.

