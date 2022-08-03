Queensland Country Life
2022 Social Value of Saleyards research report presented at ALMA national saleyard expo

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
August 3 2022 - 3:00am
Heather Ellis of BlueWren Connections with outgoing ALMA board member Stephanie Whitaker who facilitated the research concept. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

The inability to attend local yards during the COVID-19 pandemic attributed to strong feelings of loneliness and isolation among salegoers, new research has suggested.

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

