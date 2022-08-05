With the Australian Professional Rodeo Association's 2022 season nearing its end, the Association's Northern Run of rodeos is in full swing.
With Taroom, Charters Towers and Richmond Rodeos done and dusted, the standings are starting to shift as Australia's top cowboys and cowgirls prepare for the upcoming Cloncurry, Mt Isa, Townsville, Widgee and Capella events.
Advertisement
The remaining rodeos will determine just who will make the Top 15 for this year's National Finals Rodeo event - to be held in its new home at CQLX in Gracemere, November 10 to 12.
A big thanks to Maree Masterson Photography, Myekehl Photography and Mike Kenyon for capturing these rodeo moments we're sharing with fans.
Find out who's sitting where in the pro-rodeo standings via prorodeo.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.