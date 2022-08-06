Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Far North Queensland showcases innovation and excellence in agriculture

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
August 6 2022 - 9:00pm
Far North Queensland - focused on the future

With a reputation for innovation and resilience, regional Queensland has long been an economic powerhouse when it comes to the state economy. Whether in business, leadership, social issues or sport, regional Queensland proudly punches well above its weight on the state and national stage.

