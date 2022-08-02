Twenty-three teams from across Queensland and New South Wales headed to Dirranbandi for the club's annual carnival over the weekend, enjoying two days of quality competition and plenty of fun.
After winning their first three games, the home crowd were cheering as Dirranbandi 1 headed into the A-grade final, but they were defeated by the team from Inverell, with Cody Woodward, Inverell, and Marblewood Chillie taking out best and fairest horse and rider.
Galloping Gully went down to Tansey in the B-grade final, as Chris Sillitoe, Tansey, and Miele Park Moet were awarded best and fairest, while Dirranbandi 2 made the most of the home ground advantage, claiming the win over Qurinidi in the C-grade final.
Kyla Hill, Quirindi, and Cat won best and fairest in the C-grade final, also taking the honours for fastest goal of the competition, scoring in just seven seconds on two occasions.
Wandoan 3 was edged out of the D-grade final by Inverell 2, as Tracey Betts, Wandoan, on Peakvale Jacqueline, took home best and and fairest.
Thargomindah 1 got the win in the E-grade competition, beating Cunnamulla in the final, with best and fairest going to Danny Gray, Thargomindah, and Denver.
The Saturday afternoon one-on-one competition was a highlight for both players and spectators, with Lindsey Doolan and Kit Kat, Chinchilla, facing off against John Bowling and Sin City, Wandoan, in the grand final.
The Wandoan grazier got the win over the young lady from Chinchilla and was shouted a few drinks at the bar by some pretty excited teammates.
Dirranbandi Polocrosse club president Tom Perkins said that it was a big weekend for the club, hosting five grades of competition, although numbers were slightly down on previous years.
"It was a really successful weekend with some great polocrosse action and good fun on both nights," he said.
"It all ran really smoothly and we've had a lot of the feedback saying how enjoyable the weekend was and that there was such a good atmosphere throughout the weekend.
"We also had some really good sponsors that contributed a lot for the weekend, which we're very appreciative of.
"Numbers were probably down a little bit, by about half a dozen teams.
"COVID and fuel prices and a few things like that have meant that that's been the story across the board throughout the year, with all carnivals just being down a little bit.
"But 23 teams was a good number for us and we were able to run the majority of the games on our grass fields."
The region was blessed with good weather for the competition, something that many clubs have struggled with over the last few months, resulting in a number of cancelled carnivals.
Mr Perkins said 20 millimetres of rain a fortnight before the carnival meant the fields were in perfect condition, which didn't go unnoticed by players and officials.
The Dirranbandi club currently has around 20 members, between the ages of five and 65, with polocrosse being one of the most popular activities in the region.
"The Dirranbandi teams played really well, it was a really successful weekend for them and it was great to be able to field three teams because we're only a small club," Mr Perkins said.
"Clubs go through ebbs and flows for a number of reasons, seasons and generation cycles, and we're going through a good time at the moment.
"It's a really strong club with some pretty good teams and a very strong committee and supporter base, so it's in a really healthy state.
"For a lot of the guys it's nice to have a weekend off, a few beers and enjoy being off farm for a bit.
"It's something fun to do with a team but there's also that competitive element as well if you want to really want to have a crack."
