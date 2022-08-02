CLOSE to a hundred Brahman breeders turned out for a comprehensive conference at the Royal Queensland Show today, followed by a dinner.
Hosted by the Australian Brahman Breeders' Association, the conference covered everything from future markets and what's ahead for the live cattle export trade to fertility and performance and tapping into Meat Standards Australia opportunities.
Speakers included Meat & Livestock Australia's managing director Jason Strong, Rabobank senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird and JBS Australia's Jason Carswell, while Australian Country Choice's David Foote gave an entertaining talk at the dinner.
Queensland Country Life will provide a full wrap of topics covered at the conference.
