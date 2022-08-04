Wow! So much to play and cheer for. Each and every senior Downs Rugby grade will play in the last regular season round to be held this Saturday August 6 including RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A grade premiership, Nutrien Ag Solutions B grade Bill Flamsteed premiership, Verifact Traffic C grade E S Dooney Hayes premiership and STAG Machinery CaseIH Emilee Cherry Cup women's 7s premiership. The matches will decide which clubs qualify for Super Saturday 1 (venue to be determined by the RDO Risdon Cup minor premiership winner: the coveted James Haines football shaped silver trophy). The club championship for the best affiliated club's overall regular season performance in men's A-B-C and Women's 7s in accordance with competition rules is up for grabs.
Early last Monday morning our very own Aussie 7s co-captain Demi Hayes, joined by Dominique Du Toit and assistant coach Emilee Barton (Cherry) were crowned Commonwealth Games gold medallists at Birmingham, England. Congratulations from the Downs Rugby community! HSBC World Series 2021/22 Champions and even a Paris 2024 gold medal we think!
It is Ladies Day for the Gatton Rugby Union Football Club this Saturday at Hugh Courtney Oval, UQ Gatton. Ten STAG Machinery Women's 7s matches will be followed by Men's A and C grades Gatton Blackpigs v Roma Echidnas.
Toowoomba Rangers Old Boys Day is at Gold Park, hosting the Dalby Wheatmen.
Ten STAG Machinery Women's 7s matches will be played at USQ Rugby Oval this Saturday followed by Men's A-B-C with South Burnett Thrashers v Goondiwindi Emus in C grade and the USQ Saints v Goondiwindi Emus in B and A grades.
Toowoomba Bears host the Condamine Cods in Nutrien Ag B grade and RDO Equipment A grade at Southern Cross Sporting Reserve.
CHS Broadbent Darling Downs Super Schools Cup played Round 3 last night across three venues. Fittingly, Risdon Stud sponsors the Under 13 age division. Mary Mackillop Catholic College, Highfields State Secondary School, Faith Lutheran College Plainland, Toowoomba Anglican School, Concordia Lutheran College, St Mary's College Toowoomba, Downlands College and Scots PGC Warwick are all competing with grand finals to be held Wednesday evening, August 31 at Toowoomba Sports Ground Berghofer Stadium in Under 13/15/Opens.
Downs Rugby's senior grand final day at Toowoomba Sports Ground Berghofer Stadium on Saturday August 27 is getting closer. Super Saturday finals series begins on Saturday August 13 at the A Grade minor premier's venue. Gotta love the lead up to the big dance!
RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade Round 14
Roma Echidna's A Grade 10 (Tries: M. Creeley Conversions: D. Coulthurst Penalty Goals: D. Coulthurst) Def By Rangers A Grade 64 (Tries: J. Vinson, D. Cover, A. Fessey, A. Maxwell, C. Raratabu, T. Taylor (2), T. Bailey, T. Stuart, M. Kelly Conversions: T. Stuart (7))
Cods A Grade 26 (Tries: Team (4) Conversions: Team (3)) Def Black Pigs A Grade Opens 22 (Tries: W. Motti (2), A. Brennand, N. Loughnan Conversions: J. Slack)
Emus A Grade 42 (Tries: T. Jobling, J. Harris, T. Sullivan , L. Smith, T. Halford, M. Jamieson Conversions: W. Gilbert (6)) Def Bears A Grade Mens 17 (Tries: M. Collins, E. Power (2) Conversions: W. Jackson)
Dalby A Grade 29 (Tries: P. Connellan, C. Green, W. Walton, B. Schwerin Conversions: R. Gale (3) Penalty Goals: R. Gale) Def USQ A Grade 22 (Tries: A. Cameron , T. Cocker, P. Alberts Conversions: P. Alberts (2) Penalty Goals: P. Alberts)
Nutrien Ag Solutions B Grade Bill Flamsteed Premiership Round 14
Cods B Grade 21 (Tries: I. Haehae, H. Cochrane, S. George Penalty Goals: A. Attwooll (2)) Def Warwick B Grade 0
Dalby B Grade 17 (Tries: J. Wreford, H. Murphy, E. Nuttall Conversions: D. Merker) Def By USQ B Grade 43 (Tries: E. Jensen, J. Bradbury, J. Sayeg (2), M. Swift, M. Van staden, I. Tagituimua Conversions: M. Van staden (3), P. Tagituimua)
Emus B Grade 58 (Tries: C. Gleeson (2), J. Mccoll (2), L. Ford (2), T. Sheridan, B. Morris, M. Smart, G. Morris Conversions: M. Smart (4)) Def Bears B Grade Men 7 (Tries: D. Pickard Conversions: D. Pickard)
Frillnecks B Grade 15 (Tries: J. Knight, H. Long Conversions: J. Knight Penalty Goals: J. Knight) Def By Rangers B Grade 38 (Tries: E. Rokoraite (2), M. Kelly (4) Conversions: R. Paverd (2), H. Magriplis (2))
Verifact Traffic C Grade E S Dooney Hayes Premiership Round 14
Roma Echidna's C Grade 12 (Tries: F. Cameron, D. Gaul Conversions: D. Coulthurst) Def By Rangers C Grade 15 (Tries: D. Turner, N. Paterson Conversions: C. Murphy Penalty Goals: C. Murphy)
Chinchilla River Rats Open 0 Def By Black Pigs C Grade Opens 21 (Tries: J. Connor, D. Cullen, L. Haupt Penalty Goals: C. Kent (2))
South Burnett C Grade 12 (Tries: A. Nuu (2) Conversions: M. Jensen) Def By Dalby C Grade 24 (Tries: R. Fermor, Z. Storey, K. Turner, B. Turner Conversions: A. Mitchell, M. Thompson)
Emus C Grade 21 (Tries: T. Gleeson, J. Mccoll, J. Mettam Penalty Goals: N. Benson (2)) Def Bears C Grade men 0
