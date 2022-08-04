Queensland Country Life
Last regular season round of Downs Rugby's competitions to be held this weekend

By Matt Hammond, General Manager, Downs Rugby Limited
August 4 2022 - 5:00am
Wow! So much to play and cheer for. Each and every senior Downs Rugby grade will play in the last regular season round to be held this Saturday August 6 including RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A grade premiership, Nutrien Ag Solutions B grade Bill Flamsteed premiership, Verifact Traffic C grade E S Dooney Hayes premiership and STAG Machinery CaseIH Emilee Cherry Cup women's 7s premiership. The matches will decide which clubs qualify for Super Saturday 1 (venue to be determined by the RDO Risdon Cup minor premiership winner: the coveted James Haines football shaped silver trophy). The club championship for the best affiliated club's overall regular season performance in men's A-B-C and Women's 7s in accordance with competition rules is up for grabs.

