The State of the Environment report has received considerable attention across the Australian media landscape.
I support an initiative like the State of the Environment, which attempts to assess our current natural capital and enable our nation to map a path to continuous environmental improvement.
This is similar to what the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework is trying to do for the beef industry and supply chain.
The challenge with measuring the environment is a lack of meaningful metrics, and the risk with the State of Environment report is that it creates a state of confusion.
The report highlights the threat to biodiversity and pushes a goal to create 30 per cent of Australia's land mass into national parks, while acknowledging huge plant and animal loses through bushfires in national parks.
The report highlights 7 million hectares of vegetation cleared with 93 per cent of tree and vegetation cleared over previous five years without federal approval, without acknowledging clearing of regrowth, or that national forest accounts are now back at 1990 levels.
Never mind that that state governments regulate vegetation management, heavily, with the most advanced monitoring systems in the world.
The report describes that foreign plant species now outnumber natives, without acknowledging the removal or foreign pest species undertaken as part of the vegetation clearing.
While the State of the Environment is complicated, the solutions are simple.
We need increased management of existing national parks for fuel loads, and weed and pest management.
We need increased engagement of indigenous Australians in managing national parks.
We need increased investment in systems and technology for environmental measurement and management.
We need flexibility in environmental regulation to drive real outcomes on the ground, not nondescript changes to canopy cover from satellites overlaid with historical species mapping.
Most importantly, we need to embrace and empower agriculture to maximise productivity and environmental outcomes.
- Mark Davie, central Queensland cattleman and food producer, chairman Australian Beef Sustainability Framework
