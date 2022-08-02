There were 322 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
With the wet season continuing, vendors continue to send in calves of a younger age.
Advertisement
The market remained firm to slightly stronger for those younger plainer calves.
Darrel Fogg, Mt Samson, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1570 and steer calves for $990. Georgina Buckingham, Mt Mee, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1490 and $1440.
T and J McCallum, Nanango, sold a pen of young Droughtmaster steer calves for $820. Steven Cross, Beerwah, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1420. Cedarvale Farm, Peachester, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1120.
Loretta Skinner, Colinton, sold Charbray steer calves for $1070 and heifers for $800. Glenys Hanton, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1040. Alberton Investments, Bald Hills, sold Santa steers for $1910 and Santa weaners, with males making $1400 and heifers $1360.
Roseville Partners, Mt Kilcoy, sold a line of Murray Grey calves for $880. Jim Green, Mt Archer, sold a line of young Droughtmaster steer calves for $850.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.