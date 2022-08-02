Queensland Country Life
Charbray steer calves sell for $1070 at Woodford

August 2 2022 - 5:00am
A pen of steer calves that sold for $820 at Woodford on Monday.

There were 322 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

