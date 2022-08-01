MAJOR improvements have been undertaken to fencing and water infrastructure on the 454 hectare (1124 acre) Beaudesert property Green Acres.
The country ranges from creek flats to timbered grazing country made up of open valleys. There are also some steeper sections at the back of the property, which are well worked by cattle.
Green Acres has frontages to both Running Creek and Spring Creek, providing a plentiful supply of both stock and irrigation water.
The property will be sold with a 240 megalitre water allocation from Running Creek.
There is also about 24ha of the creek flats serviced by underground mains.
The property is fenced into 28 paddocks plus bull paddocks, holding yards and laneways with new tracks permitting vehicle access to most parts.
The majority of the property is identified 'white' on the PMAV vegetation mapping.
Infrastructure includes a substantial set of steel cattle yards with crush, scales, covered work area and loading ramp. There is also a new 1000 round bale capacity hay shed; a former dairy building and a steel machinery shed.
The property also features two residences including a beautifully renovated, two bedroom cottage with views to Mount Barney and Mount Maroon.
Having sold Green Acres to the current owner in 2008, marketing agent Danny Bukowski, C1 Realty, said the upgrades to the property had significantly improved the productivity and manageability of the property.
"The new owner will be able to walk onto Green Acres with the peace of mind knowing that all the hard work is done and cattle can be placed on the property immediately," he said.
Green Acres will be auctioned by C1 Realty in Brisbane on September 2.
Contact Danny Bukowski, 0427 007 116, C1 Realty.
