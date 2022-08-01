Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers make to 562c, average 498c at Toowoomba

August 1 2022 - 6:00am
Light weight restocker yearling steers improve at Toowoomba

There was a small increase in supply to 208 head at Monday's Toowoomba cattle sale. Young cattle continued to dominate the selling pens, with no grown steers or bullocks penned and only a handful of cows.

