Light weight restocker yearling steers improve at Toowoomba

There was a small increase in supply to 208 head at Monday's Toowoomba cattle sale. Young cattle continued to dominate the selling pens, with no grown steers or bullocks penned and only a handful of cows.
A fair panel of buyers was present and operating. A lift in the standard of the light weight yearling steers to restockers improved average prices. Yearling steers to feed sold to a similar trend. Light and medium weight yearling heifers experienced very little change in price. Cows were too small in numbers to reliably quote.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 562c to average 498c/kg. Yearling steers in the 280 to 330kg range also returning to the paddock averaged 500c and made to 542c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged 506c and sold to 526c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to an isolated 458c to average 428c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 420c to average 399c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged 401c and made to 442c/kg. The occasional heavy weight yearling heifer sold to the trade at 506c/kg.
Best cows a/c KD and PM Roache, Rosalie Plains, sold to $1821. Angus feeder steers a/c Daniel Polzin, Plainby, returned $2040.
Heavy heifers a/c Pidgeon & Co, Pilton, sold to $1785. Trade heifers a/c Greg Rigney sold to $2075 reaching 506c/kg.
A line of 20 Angus steers a/c Lionel Moore, Pittsworth, averaged 325kg reaching 562c/kg, topped at $1872.
