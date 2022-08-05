Queensland Country Life
Ekka's back after two years of COVID cancellations

By Georgie Somerset, Agforce General President
August 5 2022 - 9:00pm
Ekka's back!

The last time I was at the Ekka, in 2019, it was to help launch AgForce's Stand With Regional Queensland initiative - part of our mission to bring city and country folk closer together, and to celebrate everything our (sometimes forgotten) regions have to offer.

