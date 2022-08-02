Mid-weight young steers kick higher

Queensland Country Life
Mid-weight young steers kick $114 higher, to average $1744 on AuctionsPlus

August 2 2022 - 12:00am
CATTLE

There was a total of 10,634 head offered through AuctionsPlus commercial cattle sales last week, down 14 per cent on the previous week.

