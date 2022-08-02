Mid-weight young steers kick higher

There was a total of 10,634 head offered through AuctionsPlus commercial cattle sales last week, down 14 per cent on the previous week.
The young steer category was largely cheaper again, except for the mid-weight 280-330kg lines, which kicked $114 higher, to average $1744/head, with a clearance rate of 80pc for the 1105 head offered.
Out of Charters Towers, a line of 128 Droughtmaster steers aged 12-15 months, weighing 282kg lwt, returned $1270/head.
Steers 200-280kg slipped another $211, to average $1339/head, with the wide range of $620-1800/head for the auction representative of the mixed quality offered.
Steers 330-400kg faired comparatively better, with the price average for the week only falling $53, to $1794/head, with a 70pc clearance rate for the 975 head offered.
Feeder steers remain in tight supply, with the limited numbers adding volatility to the market average.
From Tambo, a line of 78 Santa Gertrudis feeder steers weighing 495kg lwt aged 12-18 months returned $2280/head, heading to a buyer in Lavington, NSW.
It was slightly better news through the lightest heifer lines, with 200-280kg lifting $145, to average $1497/head. The 1128 head offered was matched with steady demand, seeing the clearance rate hit 85pc.
Heavier lines declined for the week, with 280-330kg lines back $165, at $1586/head, while 330-400kg lines averaged $447 cheaper, at $1637/head.
The stand-off in the pregnancy tested in-calf heifer market continued this week, with the 1573 head offered reaching a clearance rate of 21pc. Of those lines that sold, prices averaged $246/head higher, at $2326/head, while PTIC cows jumped $140, to average $2246/head.
AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb sales recorded a total of 46,355 head listed online for the week, a 4.6pc rise from the previous week.
The National Lamb Sale registered a 51pc clearance while the National Sheep Sale reached a clearance of 38pc.
Across the lamb sale the two largest categories, crossbred and Merino wether lambs, both registered price increases.
Accounting for 24pc of the catalogue, crossbred lambs averaged $134/head, with the category returning a 60pc clearance.
Merino wether lambs accounted for 12pc of listings in the sale, with the 5365 head selling to an average of $118/head and a 51pc clearance.
Merino ewe lambs had a total of 1873 head listed in the category, which averaged $136/head, up $6 at a clearance of 79pc.
First-cross ewe lambs sold to a 33pc clearance, with the category averaging $243/head, back $19.
Joined ewe listings accounted for 29pc of the catalogue, with scanned in-lamb Merino and first-cross ewe listings totalling 4298 and 2246 head, respectively.
SIL shedding breed ewes sold to an 80pc clearance, as demand for shedding sheep has been stable over the past few weeks. Prices for the category ranged from $149-$685/head, to average $454/head across the 2395 head offered.
Unjoined ewe categories followed a similar trend to joined breeders, as clearance rates and prices remained dull. Shedding breed ewes had the largest offering with 3396 head, which sold to an 18pc clearance to average $168/head.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets accounted for 4pc of the offering, at 1674 head, which averaged $184/head and returned a clearance of 66pc.
