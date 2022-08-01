Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Australian Stock Horse Society Campdraft Championships taken out by Robert Leach and Hazelwood Congressman

By Robyn Paine
August 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian Stock Horse enthusiasts and campdrafters flocked to the Goondiwindi Showgrounds to participate in the inaugural Australian Stock Horse Society (ASHS) Campdraft Championships held from Friday to Sunday for current financial ASHS members and registered horses.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.