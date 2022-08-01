Australian Stock Horse enthusiasts and campdrafters flocked to the Goondiwindi Showgrounds to participate in the inaugural Australian Stock Horse Society (ASHS) Campdraft Championships held from Friday to Sunday for current financial ASHS members and registered horses.
National events coordinator Mel Gorton said that the ASHS board recognised that the society needed to run an event in Queensland as the ASHS National Show is held annually at Tamworth.
There was a large number of scratchings due to competitors suffering from COVID, however the organisers proceeded and were thrilled with the support from local and interstate competitors.
Cattle were donated by Tullan Tulla Beef (North Star), Hopgood Cattle Co (Moonie) and locally from Terry and Christine Hall and Angus and Trudi Gunn. Judges were Wayne Smith, Jay Charnook, Ian Atthow, Michael Wilson and Craig Sheppard.
Goondiwindi is the home of Hazelwood Conman and it was only fitting the ASHS board made a special presentation and parade in honour of this sire's contribution to the society, currently with more than 1250 registered progeny. His influence as a sire featured prominently in the results when his progeny were placed in the top two of the maiden, novice, open, stallions, mare and gelding campdrafts at this event.
Robert Leach and Hazelwood Congressman claimed a double when they won the Jackpot Stallions campdraft and the Martins Stock Haulage Open. Hazelwood Congressman is a 10-year-old black stallion by Hazelwood Conman out of Duloc Midnight Run bred locally at Goondiwindi by Graham and Kylie Cook and owned by LC Partnership.
Local competitors, Terry Hall and Brent Flanagan also featured in the results. Campdraft stalwart Terry Hall took out a double claiming the Affinity Equine Insurance Maiden riding Miaview Conrad and the Jackpot Gelding Campdraft with Hazelwood Composer. Mr Hall also placed second in the Jackpot mares campdraft with Hazelwood Coraline just two points behind Brent Flangan and Lucksall Ruby and he placed second in the featured Novice campdraft after a run off with Ben McNaugton who had claimed the blue ribbon riding Millungeras Febe.
The Kent Saddlery Ladies was taken out by Rachael Flanagan riding Brown Highwayman with 173 points, and runner up was Christine Hall and Hazelwood Coraline with 169 points.
The Hygain Junior campdraft was won by Dalby competitor, Jake Griffiths and his horse Woodhill Olinda and the Hygain Juvenile campdraft was won by Mark Jones riding Ceekayjay Sophistication when they ran a scorching 90 point run to claim the victory.
