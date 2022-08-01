Goondiwindi is the home of Hazelwood Conman and it was only fitting the ASHS board made a special presentation and parade in honour of this sire's contribution to the society, currently with more than 1250 registered progeny. His influence as a sire featured prominently in the results when his progeny were placed in the top two of the maiden, novice, open, stallions, mare and gelding campdrafts at this event.