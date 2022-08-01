The Barcoo Beef Challenge, begun at Tambo last year, might be all about highlighting various facts and figures about cattle in feedlot conditions but better health outcomes for the small community are what its funds are going to.
At present there is no accommodation for health professionals to stay in but the group aims to help rectify that.
"We know Tambo is a great place to live in but we need to attract people to support rural health here," organiser John Brown said.
The 135-strong crowd attending the presentation dinner on Saturday night were treated to a powerful speech from Darling Downs farmer and sports journalist Shane Webcke, stressing the importance of genuine efforts in a world of contrived imagery.
Mr Webcke, formerly an NRL star, said that at long last the world was realising there was no more important job than providing food, which contrasted greatly with the falseness of some people-made priorities in the media.
"I don't have to put on a jersey to say what's important to me," he said, emphasising the importance of strong leadership in getting things right.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
