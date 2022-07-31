Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Plenty attend Ladies Day at Tambo races

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 31 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A warm sun shone down on the crowd flocking to the Tambo racecourse on Saturday for Ladies Day at the races, where a five-race program was run and won in extra-quick time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.