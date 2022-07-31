A warm sun shone down on the crowd flocking to the Tambo racecourse on Saturday for Ladies Day at the races, where a five-race program was run and won in extra-quick time.
The traditional Ladies Day race meet offers a gourmet picnic lunch and complimentary glass of bubbles, catered for by the Tambo Isolated Children's Parents' Association branch, which many took advantage of.
Advertisement
Entrants in the Fashions on the Field Lady of the Day got a little more than they bargained for on the catwalk, being coated in dust as the horses in race four galloped down the straight mid-judging, but they hardly missed a step.
On the track, the Shane Iverson-trained Mori's Press won the 1100m Great Western Sprint, while Tycoon Zip, prepared by fellow Charleville trainer Les Baker, won the Head of the Barcoo River Cup, run over 1400m.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.