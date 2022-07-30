A THUNDEROUS cheer echoed out of Gympie State High School's Hamilton Hall after Tom and Riley Orphant claimed the Charlie Cotter Award at this year's Gympie Carcase Classic.
The nine and 13-year-old brothers became the first competitors under the age of 18 to win the coveted all rounder award in the competition's 35-year history.
Advertisement
Entering cattle from their own studs, Seymour T and Seymour R Droughtmasters, the boys were victorious ahead of fellow Droughtmaster breeders Andrew and Lauren Haack, Westonvale Droughtmasters, Glastonbury, who claimed reserve champion.
This year's competition, which featured cattle being fed for 77 days at the Waterfall Feedlot, Goomeri, was the first the brothers, who are heavily involved with their family's Seymour Droughtmaster stud Gympie and Maryborough, have entered.
"We just really wanted to have a go," Riley told the Queensland Country Life.
"It was really motivating to have everyone here getting behind us and all of the younger kids that have entered the competition as well."
Riley's younger brother Tom echoed those sentiments, saying he was ecstatic to come away with the win.
"We really weren't expecting it, I thought we'd probably pick up a few ribbons, but we never expected all of this," he said.
"It was really important for us to enter our really muscly steers that had a bit of meat on them and some skin to grow into as well.
"We thought the steer that ended up winning it for us might have too much muscle and not enough fat in him, but fortunately he came up pretty well."
Read Also:
While Friday's presentation dinner may have ushered in the next generation of competitors, it was also highlighted by a victory for one of the classic's most beloved long-time entrants.
Having entered carcase classics for more than 30 years, Monto's Girlie Goody finally broke through to claim the broad ribbon for most suitable carcase for the domestic market.
It was her first broad ribbon win at Gympie and comes hot off the heels of a successful showing at the recent Callide Dawson Beef Carcase Competition, in which she was named most successful exhibitor.
Much like her victory in Biloela, a Limousin-Charbray cross steer lead her to top honours at Gympie.
"The overwhelming feeling I felt was disbelief because I have been trying for a long time," she said.
"He was a really nice calf and I was just so pleased he went as well as he did."
Despite having two victories behind her, Girlie is hoping to make it a hat-trick at this year's Royal Queensland Show.
Advertisement
"I've got three led steers lined up for the Ekka next week," she said.
"The guy who leads them for me has been told that the pressure's on because I would love to make it three from three, but we'll see what happens."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.