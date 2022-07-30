Queensland Country Life
Riley and Thomas Orphant claim top honours at 2022 Gympie Carcase Classic

Billy Jupp
July 30 2022 - 7:00am
A THUNDEROUS cheer echoed out of Gympie State High School's Hamilton Hall after Tom and Riley Orphant claimed the Charlie Cotter Award at this year's Gympie Carcase Classic.

