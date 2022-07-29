Queensland growers who engage beekeepers for pollination services need to make arrangements for a local supply now ahead of the growing season.
That's the message from Agriculture Minister Mark Furner, who said the threat of varroa mite made it even more critical to source local bees.
"Under current restrictions, bees and hives from NSW cannot be brought into Queensland. Anybody who usually sources bees from interstate for pollination is encouraged to engage with local Queensland-based beekeepers for these services," Mr Furner said.
"Our agricultural industries support hundreds of thousands of good jobs right across the state, and our biosecurity support it vital in supporting those good jobs."
Mr Furner said biosecurity was everyone's responsibility to ensure horticultural industries, which rely heavily on bees for pollination, were protected.
Queensland Beekeepers' Association secretary Jo Martin said it was a critical time for the beekeeping industry and urged growers to consider how they could support beekeepers to maintain bee biosecurity responsibilities.
"If you require hives from multiple beekeepers, ensure you are consulting with the beekeepers on hive placement and encourage beekeepers to undertake mite surveillance checks and report their findings to the Bee 123 app, prior to the arrival of hives on farm," Ms Martin said.
Ms Martin said growers that generally sourced bees from interstate should contact their grower industry body in the first instance if they needed to source bees for pollination.
She said the QBA supported growers and could connect them with Queensland beekeepers.
